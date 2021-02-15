'If we need anything right now, it's love' | Knoxville places of worship preach message of love, acceptance

Over the weekend, faith leaders shared messages of love on Valentine's Day.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There are many houses of worship along Kingston Pike — each with its own beliefs. For the second year in a row, many of them shared the same message.

"We have far more in common than we have that divides us," said Pastor Troy Forrester of First United Methodist Church. "Particularly, uniting around our love of God and our love of neighbor."

From Temple Beth El to the Tennessee Valley Unitarian Universalist Church to the Second Presbyterian Church, faith leaders taught a message of love and acceptance.

"If you look around the world right now, there's a lot of anxiety, a lot of worry, a lot of fear, a lot of anger, a lot of hurt," said Pastor Tim Reynolds of Second Presbyterian Church. "If we need anything right now, It's love. The world needs love."

Rev. Forrester said he started the Love Your Neighbor initiative last year, but the message is even more relevant now.

"We've not been able to gather and to be able to check on our neighbors like we normally are," he said. "We can really rally around and unite between our love for our neighbors."

To Pastors Reynolds and Forrester, loving your neighbor is something taught in the Bible. But both of them said the message extends beyond faith.