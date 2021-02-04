Knoxville Bishop to restore obligation for Catholics to attend Sunday Mass effective May 22

Right now, Catholics are not obligated to attend mass in person. However, Bishop Richard F. Stika said that he intends to restore the obligation May 22-23.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Catholic leaders announced that congregation members were not obligated to attend Sunday Mass during the COVID-19 pandemic several months ago. Now, a Knoxville Bishop said that they intend to restore that obligation on Pentecost weekend.

On March 25, Bishop Richard Stika announces that he intends to restore the obligation for Catholics to attend Sunday Mass effective May 22 - 23. The Dioceses of Memphis and Nashville already restored the obligation on Palm Sunday, according to a release from officials.

“I am still not comfortable about the situation here in East Tennessee,” Bishop Stika said. "Some people have received the vaccine and some have not. Spring break is going on, and there are still many uncertainties out there with the new strains of the virus. I do not want to place an undue burden on the faithful, so what I have decided is to wait.”

He also required pastors to remind people that they are not currently obligated to attend Sunday Mass. They are also allowed to determine capacity restrictions for their community, but the Bishop said face coverings are required during worship services and social events.

Churches are also expected to clean in between services, and hymnals should be removed from pews. Holding hands while reciting prayers is also not permitted.