KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One group of buildings not allowed to open this week is churches, but that isn't stopping the faithful from gathering.

On Sunday, Eternal Life Harvest Center hosted a Knoxville-wide drive-in prayer service.

The church's pastor said he hopes to show religion is more than a building.

"The reality is if your Christian life is only lived inside the building then we need to check in Christianity because life happens outside," Pastor Evans Kariuki said.

The church also offers services online as well as their drive-up services.

