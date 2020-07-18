Many Methodist churches suspend in-person worship as COVID-19 cases rise in East Tennessee

The Smoky Mountain District of the Holston Conference made the decision to suspend in-person worship.

Local Methodist churches are suspending in-person worship as the number of COVID-19 cases rises in East Tennessee.

The Smoky Mountain District of the Holston Conference made the decision to move away from in-person worship, to help stop the spread of COVID-19. It applies to different churches in South Knox, Blount, Sevier, Loudon and Roane Counties.

Concord United Methodist Church was scheduled to resume in-person worship on July 12, for example. The church decided not to after COVID-19 cases continue to soar in Knox County. Health officials reported 1,100 active cases.

"We will be back gathering for worship as soon as we can, as soon as it's safe to do so," Mike Sluder said, from the Holston Conference. "In these times, we have to love our neighbor, and part of that means we may not get to do everything we want to do"