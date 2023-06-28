Louisville Archbishop Shelton Fabre leads mass in Knoxville after Bishop Emeritus Richard Stika resigns

After 14 years, a new Catholic church leader led mass in Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, a new church leader led Catholic mass in Knoxville for the first time in 14 years — Archbishop Shelton Fabre from Lousiville.

He led the ceremony at the Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, where he now serves as Apostolic Administrator for the Diocese in Knoxville. He took the position after Bishop Emeritus Richard Stika resigned following allegations he mishandled sex abuse allegations. Stika received the title of Bishop Emeritus of Knoxville after his resignation, or "retired bishop."

Fabre is now responsible for both Lousiville and Knoxville and will divide his time between both cities. He said he plans to name a priest of the Dioceses of Knoxville in order to help him cover the responsibility.