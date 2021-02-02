Six Anderson County inmates get baptized while serving sentence

Deputies said that a chaplain and a local pastor performed the baptisms.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said that an image they posted on social media moved them.

Six inmates were seen standing side-by-side with a chaplain and, a local pastor and the director of "Alternatives to Incarceration." They had just been baptized after ACSO said that they decide to become Christian.

"They are in our jail for various reasons and they all have traveled different roads that led them to our facility," officials said in the post. "But today and forever, I can say they are my brothers in Christ and for that I’m grateful."

The sheriff said that it can be easy to just view them as inmates. However, he said it was his duty and the duty of other public servants to make a mark on their lives and try to interrupt cycles in their lives that could lead them back to prison.