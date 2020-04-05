TOWNSEND, Tenn. — Last week, Governor Bill Lee said places of worship in Tennessee can hold in-person services starting Sunday.

He said the decision to hold in-person gatherings will be up to each individual faith community.

One of the churches to hold in-person services was Rio Townsend.

They did take some extra steps. The service was held in an "open-air" style, under a tent.

Ronnie Hepperly is the pastor at Rio Townsend and said he was happy to see people coming together once again.

During his sermon, Hepperly did encourage his congregation to continue to make smart and healthy decisions as they go about their lives.

