Southern Baptist Convention debates rule blocking women from holding pastor positions

The church's annual meeting is on Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Southern Baptist Convention believes that men and women have different roles in society and church leadership. Their constitution says, "The office of pastor is limited to men as qualified by Scripture."

A megachurch in California named "Saddleback Church" was ousted earlier this year for allowing women to be pastors. However, some members of the faith believe Sattleback Chruch is setting the tone for other congregations to have their own views.

Saddleback Church is going to be present at this year's meeting, urging the convention to update their views of women in leadership positions.

"Every Baptist church is autonomous, meaning no other Baptist church can tell another church what to do," said Brent McDougal, who is the Pastor of First Baptist Church in Knoxville.

A list was released this year with over 140 Southern Baptist Churches that claim to list Southern Baptist churches that have women in pastor positions. First Baptist Church in Knoxville has had women in pastor roles in recent years, and their current pastor says the fate of churches like theirs is now in question.

"If they said no, and confirm that women can not be senior pastors, and you can't use that destination for them, then we would need to reconsider our affiliation with the SBC," said McDougal.

Some churches who disagree with the SBC's decision to block women in leadership positions say that the decision conflicts with their religious beliefs.