Sunday masses resume in East Tennessee after COVID-19 closures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fifty-one Catholic churches across East Tennessee hosted their first Sunday masses since closing due to COVID-19.

One of them was the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

video shows the priest wearing a mask while handing out communion and parishioners spread out throughout the church with masks on.

The Diocese of Knoxville opened up its doors for half capacity services over the weekend.

The diocese knows not everyone will come back just yet but said a lot of extra steps are being taken to keep people safe.

"I know some people are gonna be inconvenienced like with masks and stuff but you know we're doing the best that we can to make sure that we're good citizens and also practice our faith," Bishop Richard Stika said.