"We're hitting a precipice" | New state initiative calls on faith-based communities to help foster, adopt children

The Governor's Office said almost 8,300 kids are in foster care throughout the state. The pandemic didn't help, as fewer families were able to open their doors.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville metropolitan region has the largest number of kids in foster care than any other part of the state, according to the Department of Child Services.

Officials said there are just over 1,500 children in its foster care system. The pandemic greatly reduced the number of families being able to open their homes to those kids.

Because of the need, Governor Bill Lee is calling on religious communities to support children who need foster and permanent homes. He announced a new initiative called Tennessee Fosters Hope.

"Statewide in the four largest agencies, we only netted 40 new homes last year," said Eddie Smith with Childhelp. "That's only 40 homes for kids."

He said the initiative could play an important role in finding homes for kids. It will call on faith-based communities to help children find homes to call their own.

"We're hitting a precipice. We need churches because that is where a lot of mission work happens," said Smith. "We need pastors to look at how can they use this opportunity to open their membership up to say, 'Hey if Suzie Q. and John Q. is willing to foster, how can we as a church support them as they're going through the fostering process?'"

Smith said a restriction in the legislation only allows residential treatment facilities to have a certain amount of kids, which also makes this initiative timely.

"There's a lot of kids in residential treatment now that are going to lose their place, so we've got to have the families to help the kids and take them in," he said.

A Jefferson County dad, Michael Quinton, understands the need. He's currently going through his third adoption but said that he fosters some kids too. He said that he has had nine children in his home since August 2019.

He said the reward that comes with fostering and adopting is priceless.

"Just seeing them change," he said. "Sometimes it's just a smile on their face or sometimes it's a hug or starting to open up and talk to you."

He encourages those with safe and secure homes to consider fostering and hopes people keep an open mind.

"Not all children have the same beliefs as some folks. Some children may identify differently or their orientation may be different and I would hate it if they get overlooked in the system," said Quinton.