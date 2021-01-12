Family hosts balloon release for Anthony Thompson Jr.'s 18th birthday

Anthony Thompson Jr. was shot and killed by police inside of Austin-East Magnet High School. He would have been 18 years old on Wednesday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — December 1 was Anthony Thompson Jr.'s 18th birthday, and his family commemorated the day with a balloon release at Mount Olive Cemetery.

He was shot by police in Austin-East Magnet High School back in April. Following his death, several advocates and protests were held across Knoxville while family members organized celebrations of life.

As the family grieves him, one close friend said that they want him to be remembered as a good person. They said Thompson was a person that brought cheer wherever he went, and who had a future bringing smiles to people's faces.

"Everybody that knew Any knew that he was a good person, a good person all around," said Kenli Campbell. "He had the ability to make you smile, make you laugh. Yeah, he was a good person."