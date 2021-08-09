Family says bus driver with Knox County Schools died due to COVID-19

The family of Tammy Sims Murphy, 56, said she leaves behind three living children and five grandchildren. She was a bus driver for more than 15 years.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 56-year-old Knox County Schools bus driver passed away due to COVID-19, her family said on Wednesday.

They said that Tammy Sims Murphy had three living children and five grandchildren. She was a bus driver for more than 15 years and was working with students in Hardin Valley Elementary School, Hardin Valley Academy and Karns Preschool.

Her sister described her as some who loved dancing and said she was known as a jokester. She said that Tammy was loud and boisterous — a person who tried to bring smiles to faces.

Her family said that they "take comfort in knowing that she had accepted Christ and is in heaven now."