DCS: COVID-19 pandemic causes drop in number of kids in foster care

The McNabb Center said it has seen some things change due to the COVID-19 pandemic and like most organizations, it has made adjustments to meet the need.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — While some foster care agencies report a dip in foster parents during the pandemic, Chad Beanblossom said his family does not fall into that category.

"We had one go home last week and brought in another yesterday," he said.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, he and his husband Paul adopted one teen and fostered at least six children. Some were emergency placements and some were not.

"It was never a question whether to keep fostering or not fostering," Beanblossom said.

Foster care during the pandemic is an important topic for the McNabb Center., Department of Children's Services Coordinator Lauran Bobrowski said they have learned a lot and made adjustments as things have changed along the way.

"We've seen fewer kids come into care but our numbers are still high across the state," she said.

She said that the number of kids in their care dropped from around 450 kids. She also said that the number of kids in their care began rising again in August.

With more children headed back into physical classrooms, she said it is possible that the number will go up again and that the department is prepared for it. Bobrowski also said more homes are opening up, but that does not mean the need for more foster parents is gone.

"We always need more," she said.

The organization has made other changes too, including some virtual training and therapy as well as added safety measures.

"DCS will have the kid tested before they are placed into a home," she said. "But there are some families who are willing to take them initially."

She said the more they learn about COVID-19, the better they can navigate and place kids in homes safely. That's a goal for the Beanblossom family too, and looking ahead to the future, they don't plan to stop anytime soon.

"Fostering is just part of the Beanblossom family ...it's just what we're gonna do," Beanblossom said.

For more information on how you can foster or get involved click here.