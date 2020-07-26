A whole new kind of theme park | Knoxville father builds theme park rides in backyard for family

Staying at home can be boring for kids and adults alike. But at one home a father, Joseph Angelini, is building a theme park in his backyard so his family can still have fun. He started building it after Dollywood closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He named it OliWood after his daughter — Oliver. Even though Dollywood has reopened with new safety guidelines, the family still had a blast at OliWood's opening night Saturday.
The main attraction was a water slide, which Angelini named 'Otter Falls,' but OliWood also features a twisting see-saw with other plans for new rides in the works. In a video he posted to YouTube, the whole family can be seen having a blast in their backyard.
"Thanks, Dad," one of his daughters yelled as she ran back to Otter Falls. "You're the best dad ever!"
Angelini said that he plans on building a zip-line, balance beam and several other rides for his family later.