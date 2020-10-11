Couple celebrates adoption after years of trying, encourages others

Jessica and Tyler Darnell struggled with infertility before spending years working to adopt. Today they believe their family is complete.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — We met Jessica and Tyler Darnell for the first time last July. At the time they were hopeful but by that point the couple had been through quite a lot.

"We're just waiting on a birth mom to choose us," Tyler said back then. "It just felt like we were going the same thing all over again."

They struggled with infertility then they tried foster care and then they experienced a failed adoption. All of those experiences combined were tough.

"We sort of just took a break because it was emotional to see her like that and hurting," Tyler added.

A year later their lives look a little different. They now have a baby girl.

"Say hi," the couple said as they helped their baby girl wave into the camera.

Their little one was born in January and the adoption was finalized on August 7.



"She's into everything, she does this army crawl scoot...she gets into everything now," Jessica said. "She wants to touch everything and put everything in her mouth."

The Darnells said thought their journey has had some ups and downs they want to share it in hopes it will resonate with someone else struggling with adoption.

"There's a lot of waiting," Tyler said.

According to the state of Tennessee, it strives to move adoptions along within 12 months. However, in many cases it can take much longer and it also depends on if you go through the state, an adoption service or a private adoption.

For the Darnells, it took several years and eventually Bethany Christian Services before they got to meet their little girl.

"I can't explain the excitement we felt for the first time...bringing her home," Jessica said.

So if they could offer a little hope to someone else the couple said they would offer this.

"Hang in there, keep on praying...keep on asking," Tyler said.