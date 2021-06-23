Desperate need for foster care continues throughout East Tennessee

The Smoky Mountain Children's Home said it is hoping yard signs help get the word out and inspire people to open their homes to foster children.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — As the demand for foster homes grows in East Tennessee and more children are filed into the foster care system, one organization is looking for more homes to give children care.

To find more families, the Smoky Mountain Children's Home is taking a new approach with some old tools — yard signs. Organizers posted on social media asking the people to put up signs encouraging people to become foster parents, all in hopes of finding kids a safe place to live.

Officials said there are over 9,000 children in foster care, and the number does not appear to be shrinking anytime soon. They said the pandemic caused demand for foster homes to rise dramatically. So, the organization is working to overcome barriers and assure people it is safe to open their homes.

"Sometimes, we hear foster parents, or just individuals in general, are a little leery about opening their homes because of the pandemic," said Beverly Beard, the director of foster care for Smoky Mountain Children's Home.

One foster mother saw the post on social media and asked for a sign to put in her front yard, hoping to inspire others to get the word out that more foster parents are needed.

“I can't stand the idea of a kid having to sleep in a Department of Children's Services' office because they can't find a placement,” said Smith. “I want to normalize the idea that it's okay to raise children who are not your biological children."

More than half of all children in the foster care system who need homes are teenagers ranging from 12 - 18 years old.