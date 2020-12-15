Children of incarcerated parents in Roane County to receive gifts after donation

The Roane County Sheriff's Office said that thanks to help from the Midway Elementary School, kids will get a gift from all their parents this year.

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — Kids sometimes spend the holidays away from their parents if those parents are incarcerated, causing families to spend Christmas apart.

The Roane County Sheriff's Office said that children will be able to get a gift from their parents this year after help from the staff and students at Midway Elementary School. Inmates will be able to give gifts to their children after donations from the school.

"Many years ago, Sheriff Stockton and the Midway community saw the heartache in the faces for many of Roane County children," officials said. "Children, who for no fault of their own, missed Christmas and the connection every kid craves with a parent due to that parent being incarcerated this time of year."