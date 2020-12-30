'It's a scary time for these families' | East Tennessee food insecurity, child hunger will continue to be a focus in the new year

"We know there are heartbreaking situations in some homes in East Tennessee," said Elaine Sterno. "It's a scary time for these families and these children."

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Food insecurity is reaching an all time high. There's been a 50% increase in need all over the country including here in East Tennessee.

So how are food banks gearing up for the continued need in the new year?

Food bank lines are long in East Tennessee, filled with people coming for the first time, some ashamed to ask for help.

"The need spiked then went back with the stimulus check and then it spiked. It's been a mountainous range of calls, lines," said Elaine Sterno with Second Harvest of East Tennessee.

She said volunteers are working around the clock trying to meet the rising needs of food insecurity and child hunger.

"We know there are heartbreaking situations in some homes in East Tennessee," said Sterno. "It's a scary time for these families and these children."

With eight different feeding programs spread throughout 18 counties in the region, she said they've been doing everything they can.

"When you're hungry in your home and your child's hungry, it's not just the food you need, there's just so much anxiety with it."

Feeding America reports 17 million US children will have experienced food insecurity by the end of the year and that need will still be there in the new year.

Right now Sterno said it's impossible to know what that will look like.

"We know we're going to be working hard to feed the hungry. We're going to have at least the amount of people that needed us prior to the pandemic," she said.

The support though has been huge with donations continuing to come in and people wanting to volunteer.

"We're exhausted but relieved the giving has been tremendous."