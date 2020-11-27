'This is our first year we're all apart' | Families connect virtually to celebrate Thanksgiving

2020 has been the year of Zoom. While it can be frustrating at times, it gave the opportunity for much needed connection.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some families decided to go virtual for Thanksgiving. While they would usually be connecting from across the table, this year they connected online wanting to keep relatives safe.

Instead of long road trips to see family, the click of a button made it all happen instantly.

2020 has been the year of Zoom. While it can be frustrating at times, it gave the opportunity for much needed connection.

"Since my sister can't be here, it's been nice just to get together and be able to connect and see faces and family," said Cindy Walters.

"Now that we're not afraid of it anymore we find it very uplifting to use it to see people we haven't seen in a while," said Linda Garfield.

Holidays are usually the time their family, spread out between Knoxville, Pennsylvania and Arizona, gets together.

"We usually have 21 people here and this is our first year we're all apart," said Walters. "Hopefully next year it will be a little different and maybe we'll be together."

But virtual worked just fine as the feeling of togetherness was still there even though separated by thousands of miles.