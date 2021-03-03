Family looks towards normalcy, finds hope, as state moves into next vaccination phase

More Tennesseans will be able to get their COVID-19 vaccine starting on Monday as the state moves into Phase 1c.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More Tennesseans will be able to get their COVID-19 vaccine starting on Monday as the state moves into Phase 1c. The Tennessee Department of Health said that includes people 16 years old and over with high-risk medical conditions and pregnant women.

That's about 1.1 million more people who are now eligible, according to the state.

Domonic Cotton has Type-1 DIabetes is one Tennessean who will now fall into the 1c category. He said that he has been diabetic since 2006 and that he has been waiting for a chance to receive the vaccine for almost a year.

"Since last year I've been running my business from home," he said. "I think the shot would give us a lot more confidence about being out in public."

His wife is a teacher who received her vaccine on Tuesday. He said his family has been doing what they can to stay safe through the pandemic.

"I've only eaten out less than ten times in the last year, been to the movies once with my wife," he said.

And as a father of two, the vaccine means the chance to be around for his children — a 5-year-old and a 12-year-old.

"I've got a lot more years to raise my kids," he said. "I don't want to be gone and my kids have to do that without a father."

The new phase starts Monday and will make people with high-risk health conditions, like diabetes, COPD, immunocompromising conditions and more eligible for the vaccine. You can find the full list here.

For Cotton, the fight against COVID-19 is personal. So, the new phase provides much-needed hope.

"I almost lost my best friend and business partner, my grandma died last year. She was in a nursing home," he said. "It's very refreshing to have a vaccine that could get us back to some kind of normalcy."