FARRAGUT, Tenn. — Preschoolers are taking on the job of a lifetime in Farragut by becoming toy testers for the week.

This comes with the opportunity to play with toys that aren't even on the market. It's part of a nationwide effort to test new toys in time for the holidays.

The Goddard School in Farragut was just one of the select few in the country to be chosen for the annual '2019 Goddard School Preschooler-Approved Toy Test.'

When you think of toys, you think of fun. More than ever, toy makers are striving to make them educational as well. Research shows learning through play is a crucial part of a child's development.

"It's an honor it really is. There are over 300 Goddard schools in the U.S. and only a handful get chosen," said lead teacher and curriculum coordinator Allison Webb.

Some of the toys included learning about the cycle of life for animals, building towns, learning about balance and a new and improved version of the Lite-Brite.

"They come across as being fun for children, but the teachers and parents appreciate them because they know the child is still learning as they play," said Webb.

"The opportunity to use their imagination and their sense on different things, their ability to be creative and different areas that has changed a lot since I was a kid," said assistant teacher Nina Davis.

Research shows educational toys can help with problem solving skills, fine and gross motor skills, sharing and use of imagination.

"We've been working on patterning and math and they've actually applied it to this new toy," said Webb.

From trains, pandas and everything in between, these toys are providing more benefits than ever before and it's clear they're only getting better from here.

At the end of the week the kids will choose their favorites that will then go on to possibly be on store shelves. The winners of the toy testing competition also will be donated to Toys for Tots.