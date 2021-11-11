A Knoxville father and son spice up the airwaves with a podcast

"According to the Osbornes" is about sports, pop culture and life according to John Osborne and his 14-year-old son Jack.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thousands of podcasts are at your fingertips at any given time, but there is one in the mix that is a bit different. A Knoxville dad and his middle school son weigh in on hot topics in 'According to the Osbornes' every week. They call it "swagalicious".

Life in the Osborne house is definitely unique. I mean, when was the last time you talked to your dad about Doja Cat?

The podcast is hosted by father and son, age 51 and 14, Gen X and Gen Z.

"To me, it's about a father and a son breaking down topical subjects like sports and pop culture primarily through the lens of very different perspectives thanks to the generation gap," said John Osborne.

John and his son, Jack, talk about everything.

"We spend like an hour and 15 minutes like every week doing it. Because he can't figure out that technology. You know, it's all right though," said Jack Osborne.

"We have dozens and dozens of listeners. We've got a listener from Germany because there's a Germany IP that keeps popping up," said John.

In life, John is truly a jack of all trades. He works for a real estate development group, co-owns Rocky Top Insider and knows a lot of people. He calls himself a dot connector, which certainly comes in handy when booking guests for the podcast.

"I mean he got Jayson Swain on the show. That's a big grab," said Jack. "Tell them who's on next week," said John. "Bert Bertelkamp." "Boom," said Jack.

"Well, I think dad is always a guy that's known about the little weird trends that go on with 14-year-olds like TikTok me. He went famous on TikTok," said Jack.

He actually did. A video of Jack's brother, Sam, went viral with almost 700,000 views.

"It's a little embarrassing that I know so much about that media," said John. "That's an immature element of me, that I'm in touch with TikTok."

"I think doing things with your children that are maybe outside of the box. I think that can help. It does not make me a good dad. It does make me a dad who tries hard," said John.

The podcast has been a real connection point for father and son.

"I like just talking with my dad about what goes on in the world like there's some weird sports topics," said Jack.

The Osbornes have lofty goals for their newfound hobby.

"To go from dozens and dozens to hundreds and hundreds (of listeners)," said Jack.

"He loves sports so much. He's so articulate. I could see him being involved in sports media. I could see him being involved as like an agent of sorts. So who knows, but one thing's for sure when you keep pursuing things you love whether it's professionally or as a hobby, good things typically happen," said John.