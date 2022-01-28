Group supporting working families to host virtual support group for mothers, focusing on self-care

The virtual support group is meant to help working mothers find the time for self-care so they may not feel as burnt out, and to help them manage their schedules.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Families across East Tennessee face a unique kind of problem that can make economic challenges last for decades — generational poverty.

It is when children are given fewer opportunities to build wealth compared to their parents as a result of the family they're born into and systemic issues precluding the possibility for families to find stability in the long term.

Around 24% of people in Knoxville live in poverty, and many of them include working families who face generational poverty. Families who live in poverty can face severe burnout, working several jobs at once just to pay bills and food.

The Resilient Families Program is working to give these families a much-needed break. The group is operated through the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee, and they are offering a virtual support group for working mothers.

"Resilient Families, to give you some background, started at the very beginning of COVID," said Katie Cooper, who leads the group. "I think this program was right on time with what was going on in 2020."

The Resiliant Families Program is meant to support families with children 18 years old and to break generational poverty. Its virtual support group will help working mothers find the time for self-care to help them reduce burnout and stress that can harm their health.

"One of the biggest things that I picked up from the support groups is it's okay to utilize [the word], 'no,'" said Courtney Beverly, a wife and mother of two who participates in the program.

She said that she is originally from Illinois and is working in a Master's degree program in social work. While in Knoxville, she said that the CAC has helped the city feel like home.

The program will host the virtual gathering on Feb. 5 from 3 p.m. through 4 p.m. Anyone who wants to participate should email katie.cooper@knoxac.org for the link.