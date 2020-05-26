Heading to the pool? Expert urges families to keep three lifesaving tips in mind

About one in five people who die from drowning in the U.S. are children 14 and younger, according to the CDC. Ages 1 to 4 have the highest drowning rates.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — About one in five people who die from drowning in the U.S. are children 14 and younger, according to the CDC. Ages 1 to 4 have the highest drowning rates.

They're alarming numbers, but important ones to keep in mind as pools begin to reopen.

"I think the more people are aware of the stats the more they're gonna pay attention," said local swim instructor Korey Kelley. She's back in business after stopping for weeks because of COVID-19.

"It's starting to pick back up," she said. Lessons haven't been available, so many families are behind on important water safety training. Kelley is now working to make sure they're staying educated while getting back into routines.

"It is just really important to me, especially as a mom, that people know how to safeguard their kids from drowning," she said,

There's a lot to know, but she says everyone should keep these three tips in mind.

The first is having effective supervision.

"If you have a bunch of people that think they're watching everybody in the water and its a shared responsibility you run the risk of people assuming they're watching them but they're really not," Kelley said.

One person should be designated as a water watcher for 30 minutes, then they can pass the duty to someone else.

The second is to enroll kids in lessons. "Drowning is preventable, it really is," Kelley said.

The third is knowing CPR.

"You never know when you're gonna need it," Kelley said. Taking a course to refresh your memory could save a life. It can buy critical time while waiting for an ambulance.

She said accidents are just that: accidents. Staying informed will prevent them.