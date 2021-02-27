Knoxville teacher helps find life-saving COVID-19 treatment for parents hundreds of miles away

Her stepdad's cardiologist told him he would have died if he hadn't gotten the monoclonal antibody infusion.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's easy to say we'd all go the extra mile to help a loved one. But when a Knoxville teacher's parents were diagnosed with COVID-19, she took that to heart and started working tirelessly to save their lives from 500 miles away.

Lisa Siard is a teacher at Christian Academy of Knoxville. Her parents live hundreds of miles away in Pittsburgh.

She said her mother stays active, usually doing multiple laps around the block daily. So when her mom, Carol, tested positive for COVID-19, it was a shock when her health began rapidly declining.

"The fatigue was incredible. She just couldn't move," said Siard.

Days later Siard's stepdad, Bill, tested positive too. It became a race against time to save them both.

"He had already been told by his cardiologist that if he got COVID-19, he would not survive," she said.

She remembered hearing about the recently released monoclonal antibody infusion available as a COVID-19 treatment. Getting one requires a doctor or hospital referral.

Siard said her parents' doctor in Pittsburgh refused to give one because he was unfamiliar with the treatment.

"He said, 'You really think I'm going to compromise my license and reputation because someone’s daughter calls me from 500 miles away?'" she said.

But she didn't let that stop her. The thought of losing her mother and step-father was too much, and she said she wasn't willing to let it go.

She kept looking for a way for them to get the treatment and eventually found an online form with an email for a treatment manager.

"It had an email address on it that said this is not for release to the public, it’s for physicians only," she said. "So I wrote to it. I titled it 'sick parents.'"

The next day, her parents were scheduled to receive the infusion.

"That was the first time they felt hope they might live through this," she said.

It was successful. Their health began to return. Her willingness to not give up helped save their lives. Especially her stepdad, whose cardiologist told him he would have died if he wouldn't have gotten the infusion.

"Teachers just have that in them if plan A, B, C and D won't work — you have to come up with plan E," said Siard. "Love was greatly propelling me and I feel like God's hand was in it all."

She wants others to know about the treatment and consider it as an option, believing no more lives should be lost.

"When I was doing it I wasn't really thinking I'm saving someone's life. I just kept thinking I can't stop," she said.