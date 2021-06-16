Nighttime lane closures on Newfound Gap Road in Great Smoky Mountains expected to start soon

Periodic lane closures are expected through the end of November.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — If you're planning a hiking trip to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, be aware of nighttime delays on Newfound Gap Road.

Roadwork will begin on an 8-mile section Newfound Gap Road from Chimneys Picnic Area to Newfound Gap. Occasional lane closures may hold up traffic during the week from 7 p.m. on Sunday through 7 a.m. on Friday.

The paving project will also cause some parking areas and pull-offs to be closed periodically.

The project began in February but because of busy summer traffic, the newly paved roadways will not be completed until the end of November. Daytime roadwork will resume on August 16.

Although lane closures may currently mean more backup traffic for hikers and campers, the $8.5 million project aims to increase the safety and smoothness of the roadway, which will benefit all visitors in the future.

The Federal Highway Administration contracted Bryant's Land Development Industries to conduct a pavement preservation treatment on six miles of the road and a full reconstruction on the other two.

However, before you panic about traffic backups heading in and out of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, it is important to mention that lane closures will not take place on weekends or holidays.

This means no lane closures for Juneteenth picnics in the Park, weekend adventures or Fourth of July celebrations.