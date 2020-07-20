Maryville family mourns niece killed while skydiving

"Uncle Lee misses you, honey," her uncle wrote to her before sending the message off into the sky.

NEWNAN, Ga. — A Maryville man and his family are mourning after his niece, Jeanna Triplicata, and her instructor died while skydiving in Georgia on July 12.

Investigators say both parachutes in the tandem dive failed to open properly.

"She had enrolled at the University of North Georgia," Lee Butcher said, her uncle. "She was going to study education. She was going to be an English teacher."

She called him Uncle Lee.

"I would just aggravate her and she would just take it and get right back."

Butcher said the 18-year-old was full of life and full of light.

"How she just smiled all the time. I never saw her in a bad mood, she was just an absolute ray of sunshine. You couldn't have asked for a better teenager, she was perfect." Butcher said. "The world is a little darker now."

The family said they couldn't prepare for a moment like this. There was no time for one last hug, no time for one last goodbye. But maybe, they said there could be time for one last moment to share her positivity and the light she brought her family with others.

Family and friends gathered at the 50-yard line of the football field at Northgate High School with balloons in their hands and words in their hearts, all in her memory.

"We're all writing a message to her on the balloons," Butcher said. "Hug your kids, hug your brother's kids, hug your sister's kids because, because you never know. You know? You never know."

And to Jeanna, he wrote a short, sweet and simple message.

"Uncle Lee misses you, honey."

The balloons rose, a ray of sunshine reached down to meet them.