Mom is the one person almost anyone can count on. She's the one who's there to support her family and who reminds people that no matter what, they are loved.

Mother's Day is the one day of the year when she can sit back and relax. It's when the people she supported and the ones she's loved can remind her that she is loved, too.

And with Mother's Day coming up on Sunday, May 10, we wanted to make sure mothers across East Tennessee got the attention they deserved. Every day, we're giving a shout-out to some of the best moms out there. If you know a mom who deserves to be on this list, then give her a shout out!

Send a picture of her, along with her name and hometown, to shoutout@wbir.com! We may show the photo off in a show, or right here online!

May 04, 2020

