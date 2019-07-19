MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Tyler and Jessica Darnell got married in August of 2006 and tried to start a family soon after.

“We didn’t waste anytime, we wanted to have a family,” Tyler said.

They soon learned that would be a difficult feat. Eventually the two turned to fertility treatments, but three years later they were tired of trying.

“We sort of just took a break because it was emotional to see her like that and hurting,” Tyler said.

A couple years later the two decided to try a private adoption. Just when they were ready to adopt a little boy and girl, the adoption fell through.

“It just felt like we were going the same thing all over again,” Tyler said.

Years later, the Darnell’s are now using Bethany Christian Services, an adoption agency they said gave them a lot of hope.

“We are getting so much support from the community and that makes me feel good,” Jessica said.

As of July 2019 they have yet to adopt, but they believe they have more hope now than ever before.

“We’re just waiting for a birth mom to choose us,” Tyler said.

And while that process could end soon or take a little longer, they stress just how thankful they are to have each other.

“This is our journey, I wouldn’t change it for the world because this is our story,” Jessica said.

