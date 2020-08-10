Muse Knoxville set to reopen to the public on Friday

Officials said that Muse Knoxville will reopen with new exhibits and ways to play, after being closed for seven months.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Muse Knoxville, a children's museum with several kinds of exhibits including a planetarium, will reopen to the general public on Friday, Oct. 9.

Officials said that the museum had been closed to people for seven months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that they took precautions to keep people safe while at Muse Knoxville. Visitors will need to reserve a time in two-hour slots using Bookeo, an online platform.

Officials said that the museum also added two new exhibit areas while it was closed and that they reimagined old favorites.

All guests at least 5 years old are required to wear maks and are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines, according to a release from officials. They also said they put air sanitizers throughout the museum and will conduct temperature screenings and shoe sanitizing for guests and employees.

“Our team has worked very hard to reopen safely for children and the adults that love them,” said Ellie Kittrell, executive director of Muse Knoxville. “Play is critical to early childhood development and we can’t wait to share all our new ways to play."

The museum will expand its hours of operation Oct. 12 - 16, during Knox County Schools' fall break. Members must reserve tickets online, and officials said non-members will need to purchase them in advance. The museum will reopen at a limited capacity.