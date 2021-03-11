National Adoption Month: Around 8,000 children are usually in Tennessee foster care system

TENNESSEE, USA — November is National Adoption Month, an initiative to increase awareness and support for the children in foster care systems across the U.S. In Tennessee, officials said around 8,000 children are in the foster care system at any given time.
"These are not children in another state," said Jenna Bailey, a foster parent and trainer recruiter. "These are children in our backyards, our neighbors, our kids' best friends, and they need a forever family. They need to be adopted.”
Before adopting a child and bringing them into a family, most people become foster parents. During this time, families care for children while following specific policies from their care agency. Most foster parents end up adopting children into their homes when they become eligible, according to officials with Youth Villages.
They said that 408 children are eligible for adoption in the state, and 278 of them are teens. Officials also said that 80% of children adopted from the foster care system are taken in by their foster parents. They said it's the first step towards finding children a home.
"The number one way to ensure that they can overcome that difficulty and have a life that is successful and that is filled with well-being and happiness is having a caring adult in their life," said Bailey. "A committed caring adult who isn't going anywhere who they can trust, to support them to be on their side and advocate for them."