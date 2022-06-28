Around 8,500 children in foster care across Tennessee, and around 450 up for adoption at any time

The Adoption Project started in March and is working to make the process of taking a child into your family easier.

Example video title will go here for this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The U.S. Supreme Court issued an opinion Friday overturning Roe vs. Wade and removing any constitutional right people had to have access to abortion services in the country. Advocates said it would lead to an increase in births, and more children in the foster care system.

Officials said Tuesday there are around 8,500 children in the system across Tennessee. They also said that at any given time, there are around 450 children looking for families willing to adopt them.

Governor Bill Lee previously said state leaders were trying to expand post-partum care for women receiving TennCare benefits. He proposed giving money to caretakers who are relatives of children, such as grandparents or siblings. He also suggested extending foster care services after children traditionally age out.

"A lot of work has been going on, and that's just going to need to continue," he said.

The Adoption Project, a nonprofit working to make the adoption process easier, started in March. However, officials with the organization said the foster care and adoption systems can only be improved if more families sign up for them.

Jennifer Donnals, a co-founder of The Adoption Project, said their main goal is to reduce the number of children aging out of the foster care system. But wait times to adopt can be long. She said she needed to wait around a year for her daughter.

Around 3% of teenagers who age out of the foster care system graduate college, said Jeremy Harrell, the founder of the nonprofit. He said 60% of boys who age out end up in jail around 5 years later, and 75% of girls have an unexpected pregnancy.

"Outcomes from that set of kids are really, really bad," he said. "Just statistically speaking."