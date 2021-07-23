Overcoming Believers Church hosts weeklong art camp, teaching children about different techniques

Kids had the chance to learn about several forms of art at the camp including clay sculpting, painting, drawing and photography.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Overcoming Believer's Church hosted a weeklong art camp that wrapped up on Friday, teaching children about different types of art and helping them create incredible artworks.

At the camp, they learned about clay sculpting, painting, drawing, photography and more. It was led by W. James Taylor, a local artist who said that he wants to make sure students had a chance to learn more about what they were passionate about.

"What they are getting is a taste of what each artist does," he said. "You will see a lot of projects they worked on. I wanted to fill the whole week with different kinds of art, but make it fun."

He is also a U.S. Air Force veteran and served as a Knoxville police officer.

The camp is part of the Arts and Culture Alliance, which informs the community about different art events and news from the art world. Several other camps are scheduled for the rest of the summer.