National data tracked and collected over the last several decades shows across 25 different states, including Tennessee, 61 percent of adults reported experiencing at least one type of Adverse Childhood Experience and one in six reported more than one.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes ACEs, or Adverse Childhood Experiences, include exposure to physical, emotional, or sexual abuse; physical and emotional neglect; and witnessing violence, serious mental illness, or substance misuse in the home.

A traumatic event is a frightening, dangerous, or violent event that poses a threat to a child’s life or bodily integrity, according to the National Child Traumatic Stress Network.

Witnessing a traumatic event that threatens life or physical security of a loved one can also be traumatic, the network said. This is particularly important for young children as their sense of safety depends on the perceived safety of their attachment figures.

The NCTSN offers several resources on a range of topics, from general trauma education, to assessment and intervention techniques, to Breakthrough Series Collaboratives focused on systems change.

Click each topic below for more information:

Child Mind Institute also offers several resources: