It's all over the internet, and we know you are concerned. We hear you, and we understand.

But experts believe all the evidence indicates that the Momo Challenge is just the latest internet hoax to terrify parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles.

So what is it?

GET MORE: Verify | 'Momo Challenge' rumors are back. YouTube says it may be exaggerated

It's described as a suicide game. A terrifying image of a woman with bulging eyes is allegedly popping up in kids' videos on platforms like YouTube and telling kids to attempt dangerous stunts or even kill themselves.

Many kids have told their parents they've seen it, and you can't completely discount that, but no reliable source has been able to prove it exists.

YouTube has said they haven't been able to find any of the videos, and if they did, they'd take them down immediately.

We do know the scary image actually exists. It's a Japanese sculpture, and images of it are on YouTube, so your kids could have seen it.

There are scary things on the internet, and its terrifyingly easy for kids to accidentally click around to find them, so the experts recommend closely monitoring them when they are online.

We asked a local social media expert to address the issue on 10News at 5, and then to answer viewer questions on our Facebook page. You can watch them video at the top of the page and here: