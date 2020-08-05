KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you've been juggling working from home and watching your children, you're not alone. The changes came unexpectedly to so many during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As phased re-openings have begun, more parents are getting their children back into childcare helping to relieve that duty as they continue to work from home.

For the past six weeks, Lisa Krajewski's home has been packed.

"I have a three year old daughter and then a seven year old son," she said.

RELATED: Salons, barber shops reopen across Tennessee with new guidelines

But as of Monday, her kids have been back in childcare.

"It is really quiet," she said. "It's giving me more time to focus on what the future is going to look like for work."

Krajewski had a lot of her plate during the month and a half of managing both work and kids.

"Just when you woke up and thought it was going to be a good day and do the same thing, something different was bound to happen."

She'll said she tells everyone that she never really felt like she was working from home.

"I'm not really working from home. What I'm doing is staying at home during the pandemic with my children and trying to get my work done."

A routine was nonexistent in her household as much as they tried, so they learned to take everything day by day.

RELATED: 14,441 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tennessee, including 7,011 recoveries & 241 deaths

"We tried to balance it out with these time blocks but with kids if they need something they need something," said Krajewski.

Some days were hard, but the extra time with her kids was priceless.

"We are able to celebrate both of their birthdays during the time we were at home. He was just so excited and I know he'll remember that forever."

For parents still handling both, she said to take a moment and breathe, and always remember to give yourself some grace.

"Those are the things that help me make it from one day to the next," she said.

Free child care is available for parents who are serving in essential positions during the pandemic through June 15.

RELATED: YMCA, Boys and Girls Club partners with the state to offer free childcare to essential workers