KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There is now a private place or nursing mothers at McGhee Tyson Airport.

The Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority (MKAA) announced Friday that a Mamava Pod had been installed past the TSA security checkpoint across from the food concession area.

The private pod offers a private and relaxing area for moms to breastfeed or pump. It includes comfortable benches, a fold-down table, an electrical outlet for plugging in a breast pump, and a door that can be locked for privacy.

“We often get requests from the traveling public about amenities they would like to see offered at McGhee Tyson Airport,” said Eddie Mannis, Chairman of the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority. “We are pleased to be able to install a Mamava Pod in the terminal building in order to meet the needs of traveling mothers in hopes to make their airport experience a little less stressful.”

McGhee Tyson Airport is the first airport in the state of Tennessee to offer this amenity to travelers, according to a press release.

“We’re thrilled to support breastfeeding mamas traveling through McGhee Tyson Airport” said Sascha Mayer, Co-founder and CEO of Mamava. “We believe that all mamas deserve a clean, comfortable, and dignified place to use a breast pump or breastfeed distraction-free—anywhere, anytime. Mamava pods provide flexibility for facilities and easy access for moms.”

To get into the pod, traveling mothers can download the free Mamava app to receive their unique entry code or call the phone number listed on the front of the pod to unlock it.