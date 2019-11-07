KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No parent wants to think about the nightmare of their child being missing, but if the worst happens, it's best to give law enforcement the best chance to find that child.

That's where Shoney’s KidCare Photo ID events come in.

For the past 25 years, Shoney's has teamed up with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) to host these events that provide vital information about participating kids. Parents will get a photo ID of their child, along with fingerprints and a card with vital information like height, weight, and medical profile.

More than 40-thousand East Tennessee kids have participated in the program over the last 24 years.

This year's Kid Care Photo ID events are scheduled for:

Saturday, July 27 inside West Town Mall in front of JC Penney, 7600 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 28, at the Center Stage Area of Foothills Mall, 197 Foothills Mall, Maryville, TN 37801 from 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Monday, August 5, at Jacob Building at Chilhowee Park, 3301 E. Magnolia Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37914 from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs’ School Mania event

Most parents have photos of their children on their phones, but experts say that's not enough. Many of those pictures are with other people, and they aren't high quality enough to provide details like eye and hair color or specific facial features.

The Knoville Police Department urges parents to make time to bring their children to the free events to create good quality photos and to have your child fingerprinted. They said this is especially important for middle school-aged students.