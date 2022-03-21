See the list: state analysis shows best and most challenging counties to grow up in

In East Tennessee, the difference of 30 miles between Knox and Union Counties can double the chance a child grows up in poverty.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new state report shows vast disparities in child wellbeing across short distances in Tennessee.

The county-by-county profiles from the Tennessee Coalition on Children and Youth evaluate the wellbeing of children across 12 categories — from teen pregnancy to child mortality to reading proficiency to high school suspension rates.

The best and worst statistics can vary across neighboring counties just miles apart. "Roane county ranks fourth [best] in children lacking health insurance," said Kylie Graves of the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth. "While Loudon ranks 93rd."

"Even in just a small area you’ve almost spanned the best and the worst of the state," she said.

Frequently, counties that rank among the worst in some categories improve dramatically in others. Knox County, for example, ranks 24 overall, but is among the worst in the state for high school suspension rates at 86.

The Commission published data from all 95 Tennessee counties on its website. However the report doesn't explain the reasons for the disparity nor suggest solutions.

Graves said it can provide data to support community leaders working to improve kids' lives. "Having it all on one sheet is a really good reflective tool on where they need to improve and where they’ve been doing well," she said.