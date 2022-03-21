See the list: state analysis shows best and most challenging counties to grow up in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new state report shows vast disparities in child wellbeing across short distances in Tennessee.
The county-by-county profiles from the Tennessee Coalition on Children and Youth evaluate the wellbeing of children across 12 categories — from teen pregnancy to child mortality to reading proficiency to high school suspension rates.
The best and worst statistics can vary across neighboring counties just miles apart. "Roane county ranks fourth [best] in children lacking health insurance," said Kylie Graves of the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth. "While Loudon ranks 93rd."
"Even in just a small area you’ve almost spanned the best and the worst of the state," she said.
Frequently, counties that rank among the worst in some categories improve dramatically in others. Knox County, for example, ranks 24 overall, but is among the worst in the state for high school suspension rates at 86.
The Commission published data from all 95 Tennessee counties on its website. However the report doesn't explain the reasons for the disparity nor suggest solutions.
Graves said it can provide data to support community leaders working to improve kids' lives. "Having it all on one sheet is a really good reflective tool on where they need to improve and where they’ve been doing well," she said.
Improving lives of kids also has an economic benefit, Graves' boss at the commission said. "Investing in children’s issues and children’s advocacy and children’s success really is the greatest economic community development work that we can do in the state of Tennessee," Richard Kennedy said, adding that businesses want to move where families want to live and thrive.