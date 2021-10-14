Parents of missing 5-year-old Summer Wells create YouTube channel

The YouTube channel, "Don Wells Family Official," includes five videos as of Thursday evening.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The family of Summer Wells, 5 years old, created a YouTube channel on Oct. 11 where they posted five videos about the ongoing search for her. In the videos, they also thanked people who participated in the search and are continuing to try to find her.

"God bless y'all," said her father, Don Wells, in one video. "The billboards and everything that you put up for us, well not for us but for our daughter's sake. Thank you. God bless y'all. We hope and pray to God that we can find our daughter."

It has been around four months since Summer Wells was reported missing from Hawkins County. Authorities last said that they were continuing to search for a 1998-2000 maroon or red Toyota Tacoma, with a full bed ladder rack, in the ongoing search for information about her disappearance.

In a video posted Thursday, the family said that they are "under a contractual agreement" that says they can't speak about a trip they took. The video also says they will be able to make a statement within two weeks, and clarifies that the statement would be about finding Summer Wells.

She has been missing since June 15. Summer has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is about 3 feet tall and weighs around 40 pounds.