TENNESSEE, USA — When the stay-at-home order went into effect in Tennessee, the O'Leary family along with the rest of the state adjusted their lives to stay primarily at home.

The O'Learys are a family of nine and for almost 50 days, they documented what it was like to shelter in place together.

"Just watching our seven kids enjoy time together and just spend their undivided time together is great," Kristie said. "The laughs, the family dinners and the jokes."

Together, they shared the effect it had on their family.

"An opportunity to reconnect with the lord and your spouse and kids," her husband Righ O'Leary added.

But that also meant getting through some of the difficult moments, including finding out some of their biggest life moments may not happen, including graduations.

It wasn't all bad, though. Some days they climbed trees together in their backyard.

"Keep going," Righ said as one of his sons made his way up a tree.

They also made sure to have meals together, to pray through what was hard, and to enjoy the time they were able to share.

"Sitting around the dinner table tonight as a family is a memory I will keep forever," Righ said.

The memories would keep coming. Days 41 through 45 came with news of virtual graduation. There were also memories of rainbows, help around the house and basketball games in the rain.

When asked what they liked the most, many of the kids agreed that "playing basketball and spending time with my family" was a highlight.

But then day 46 came with some fun around a campfire and an adventure in the backyard.

If they had to describe the experience in one word, they'd use words like 'prioritizing,' 'refreshing,' 'enjoyable' and 'grateful.' To do it all safely and together was worth every minute.

