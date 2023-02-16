Registration underway at some summer camps in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Summer break is several months away but registration at some summer camps is underway, and spots are filling up quickly.
These camps in East Tennessee still have availability:
- The Knoxville Arts & Crafts Center offers several options for those in search of a creative outlet
- From bowling and swimming to tutoring and computer coding, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley offers several programs at the Clinton Community Center
- Cumberland Estates Recreation Center offers one of the most affordable summer camps in East Tennessee, with weekly sessions costing only $20
- Families of all backgrounds and beliefs are welcomed at the Arnstein Jewish Community Center for traditional summer camps