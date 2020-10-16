Tennesseans can win free babysitting for one year through "Wyndy" hosting contest

Winners will receive $3,900 in Wyndy credit, which officials said is equivalent to $75 per week for a year.

Wyndy, a babysitting service and app that gives parents access to background-checked babysitters, noticed that families were struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So, they wanted to help.

The company is hosting a contest offering a year's worth of services for free. To enter, users need to post a job on Wyndy between Sept. 23 - Oct. 21 and the start date must be before Nov. 1. Posting a job is free, and people will be entered regardless of whether they book a babysitter, officials said.

“Really what we’ve seen here during COVID-19 is the need is really great, but parents want to make sure they have someone who’s safe and who they can trust," said Tommy Mayfield, Co-founder and CEO of Wyndy.

Officials said they will hold a random drawing and pick a winner. The contests rules and more instructions on how to enter are available on Wyndy's website. The winner will be given $3,900 in Wyndy credit, equivalent to $75 per week for a year, which officials said parents can use to cover the cost of babysitters.