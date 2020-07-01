Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is introducing up to 12 weeks of annual paid family leave for state workers who are experiencing a variety of life events, including parental leave for the birth of a child, adoption or foster care, and care for a sick family member.

The Republican's administration announced the plan Tuesday, saying it will help reduce turnover rates for state employees, help the state save on health care costs and won't cost the state additional money.

The requirement won't extend to private employers or local governments.