KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Just last year the United Way found one out of every three Tennessee households struggles to pay for child care, which leaves many families in a tough spot.

"Do I pay for my children's medicine or do I pay the childcare bill... so it's tough choices," Head Start's Renee Hauge said.

Head Start provides child care for low income families all over the country. Hauge has worked with the organization for almost 33 years and said a lack of reliable care is enough to flip the world of some families completely upside down.

"Without reliable affordable child care there are so many of our parents who would not be able to get a job or keep a job," she said.

The issue of affordable and reliable care is not new. Recently mayors from four cities across the state, including Knoxville Mayor Kincannon, addressed the issue, asking the state to use $79 million worth of unused money from a federal childcare development fund.

Kincannon sent 10News a statement as well.

“Affordable, quality childcare is a major workforce and community issue for Knoxville families,” Kincannon said. “Rather than leave federal funds on the table, we would like to work with state officials to find the best way to utilize the balance of the Child Care Development Funds. This program was designed to help low income families access childcare so they can work or attend job training or educational programs. I would like to discuss how these funds could be distributed locally through our community partners before the state returns them to the federal."

Hauge said organizations like Head Start do a lot to help whoever and however much they can, but there are always people who fall through the cracks.

"I think I want them to know how extremely valuable early childhood education is," she said. "Right now in terms of infant care we are serving 3% of the infants and toddlers in Knox County that could actually qualify for our services. But we truly do a lot."

While costs across all ages can be pricey, Hauge said care for babies can cost the most.

"Which leaves the parents who have babies: What do they do?" she said.

In the end, Hauge said she just wants people to consider just how important early education is and why we should invest in our children sooner rather than later.

"As long as we've got the support and the resources so that we can do the very good work that we can do, then we could change the world," she said.







