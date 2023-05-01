Two Knoxville medical centers see more babies born in 2022 than last two years

Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and UT Medical Center said they both saw a small baby boom in 2022.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee welcomed thousands of newborns last year. In Knoxville, the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and the University of Tennessee Medical Center both said they saw a small baby boom.

The hospitals saw more babies born in 2022 than in each of the last two years. From 2020 to 2022, births at Fort Sanders Medical Center jumped by more than 200, while UT Medical Center said they saw a jump of almost 300 babies.

"Lots of people are having babies, so we just keep rolling with it and having those babies come in the world," said Dr. Foulk with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.

2022 saw a year filled with diapers, baby formulas and pacifiers. Thousands of people in East Tennessee got a new title — mom and dad.

"It's really exciting, every single time. It's like the first time for most," she said.

The three major hospitals in Knoxville delivered a total of over 9,000 newborns. UT Medical Center welcomed 4,430 babies, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center delivered 3,281 and Parkwest Medical Center saw 1,926 little ones born.

It takes a village and a whole hospital for that amount of kiddos.