If you're looking for an alternative to summer camp, there's a Memphian who's lending her skills to online babysitting. It'll help you gain some moments of relief while you're working from home.

The Virtual Babysitters Club was partly founded by a Memphian who has a heavy background in theater performance. Now she's helping other performers, who are out of work, help parents.

"They're like finally I got to make that cup of coffee, empty the dishwasher, make that phone call," said Kristina Hanford.

The beginnings of the Virtual Babysitters Club started amid the coronavirus pandemic and the need for sitters since parents can't do it all. Hanford, who graduated from Germantown High School and the University of Memphis, was nannying when the idea clicked.

"We started face-timing daily for an hour or two a day," said Hanford. "That's kind of how we got the idea we were having such an amazing time doing puppet shows and singing."

Hanford comes from a family full of performers and was raised in the arts community. She and co-founder Kyle Reilly believed performers were the right fit for babysitter roles.

"We're working with performers who are so creative and they think of something new everyday," shared Reilly.

Many out of their previous jobs.

"A lot of my friends had similar issues where contracts were over, shows were closed,"explained Hanford.

However, the show is still going on via virtual babysitting with musicians, storytellers and dance party leaders. The Virtual Babysitters Club conducts background checks for their sitters.

Pricing begins at $18 for group sessions and increases to $30 for individual ones. You can find more information here for bookings.

