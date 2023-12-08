FC Alliance Soccer helps teammate after family house damaged from tornado

After Monday's tornado caused severe damage to the Branners' family home, an "unexpected" helper stepped up.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Families are still trying to clean up after a tornado tore through West Knox County earlier this week. One family picking up the piece had neighbors and soccer teammates step in to help without hesitation.

The Branners family is still reeling from the damage done to their home.

"I was at work and got a call from my daughter that a tornado hit the house and I was an hour away. The longest hour of my life trying to get home and make sure my kids were ok," Mrs. Branner said.

10-year-old Skylar is a goalie for Alliance Soccer. Her teammate, Peyton, heard about Skylar's family situation and wanted to help.

"I just kept telling everyone 'We're ok, we're ok,' but behind the scenes, they were pulling some strings because Peyton was determined to help our family," Mrs. Branner said.

With the help of her dad, Peyton set up a GoFundMe for her teammate's family. Her goal was to raise $10,000 to help with repairs and that's when the support started pouring in. Alliance Soccer families began donating.

"It's difficult to go through tough times alone but when you have support all around you, it makes things a little bit better," Mr. Branner said.

The girls said that it's bigger than soccer.

"Peyton is like my soccer sister and I said yeah you have a lot of soccer sisters now!"