We’ve all heard health warnings and benefits associated with drinking beer, but, are they true? We took three health risks to the experts to get their professional opinion.

First of all, if you’ve ever had one too many alcoholic drinks, you know, you will be affected.

“A lot of the coordination type things in your brain are controlled by the cerebellum, so damage acutely due to alcohol intoxication can relate to that,” Dr. Evan Burton said.

Chances are you or someone you know enjoys drinking beer despite the health risks involved.

“Alcohol can affect any organ system. It can effect liver function and liver failure, acid reflux and it can impact your sleep,” Dr. Burton said.

With that being said, why does Dr. Burton drink beer?

“There are some potential benefits,” Dr. Burton said.

Dr. Burton said many studies show that alcohol in moderation can help avoid type two diabetes and a lower risk of heart disease.

Breastfeeding and Beer

Another health concern with drinking beer is for new moms who are breast feeding.

“Transition to motherhood is sometime challenging,” Dr. Paige Johnson, an OB/GYN, said.

Dr. Paige Johnson has seen this first hand, mothers who want to regain their freedom and have a drink after having a child.

“Sometimes it’s a really long time before a mom is able to reclaim her own body and have the freedom with what she puts into it,” Dr. Johnson said.

Now, there’s some beer out there marketed to breastfeeding moms.

“I looked at the website for breast feeding beer and was intrigued,” Dr. Johnson said.

Dr. Johnson was on board with the low alcohol content, but did not agree with the claims that it will improve lactation supply.

“I don’t know that I can say I’ve read scientific studies that support that,” Dr. Johnson said.

She said if you like the beer, drink it, but make sure you wait two or more hours after you drink to breastfeed.

Are there 'Healthier Beers'?

Another concern for beer drinkers is if some are better for you than others. While that may be true, doctors said you still need to know your limits.

"If you have five Michelob Ultras, that’s probably not a good thing even though your calorie intake may be equal to one or two Budweiser beers," Dr. Burton said.

He said don’t just focus on calories, focus on avoiding binge drinking, or drinking an excessive amount of alcohol in a short period of time.

Beer Allergies

Another concern when it comes to drinking beer is for those who might be allergic!

"Particularly with the wheat or barley type allergy can cause a lot of immediate reaction. Lips swelling, tongue swelling or shortness of breath," Dr. Burton said.

Certain beers are made with those allergy sufferers in mind.

Overall, when it comes to drinking beer…

"I think we can enjoy the things we have in our community without having that become a vice and without having that become a daily thing."Dr. Burton said.

While they aren't encouraging drinking, The American Heart Association and government guidelines say two drinks for men and one for women each day are not necessarily a bad thing.

