Craft beer is all the rage these days, especially in cities like Knoxville where more and more breweries are popping up all over town.
But ordering a beer can be intimidating--- especially if you aren't sure exactly what you are ordering!
So here's a handy guide to help you understand the lingo:
►Ale: Sweet and full bodied, historically brewed without hops, tend to be fruity
►Lager: Clean-tasting, crisp and refreshing with a smooth finish
►Stouts and porters: Dark and dry, rich, think coffee
►Amber: A very versatile beer, hoppy and malty
►Brown: Just like the name, the beer is brown with a malty or nutty taste
►Blonde: Clear, crisp and dry, easy to drink
►IPA: All about the hops, bitter, earthy and piney
►Pilsner: Dry, crisp and somewhat bitter flavor. This is the O-G lager
►Saison: This is a light beer, with citrus, fruity, and hoppy notes
►Sour: These have an intentionally acidic and tart taste and come in a wide range of flavors